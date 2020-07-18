60 Homer Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Beautifully & tastefully renovated ..3 room,1 bedroom,1 bathroom & enclosed porch on the 1st floor of a 2 family on Homer Ave.Awesome location!!Walk to bus for Harvard Square or Watertown Sq.On the Cambridge,Belmont and Watertown line.Gorgeous newer kitchen with center island,white high end cabinets,stainless steal appliances and Quotes counters tops!Beautiful newer bathroom.All newer flooring through out.Washer & Dryer in basement.Gas heat and hot water.Nice patio out back for grilling and relaxing.Small yard.Cat and small dog allowed!Easy parking on street.Walk to shops,restaurant etc…Available for Sept 1st.