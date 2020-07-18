All apartments in Cambridge
60 Homer Ave
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

60 Homer Ave

60 Homer Avenue · (617) 566-0300
Location

60 Homer Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02138
West Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 774 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Beautifully & tastefully renovated ..3 room,1 bedroom,1 bathroom & enclosed porch on the 1st floor of a 2 family on Homer Ave.Awesome location!!Walk to bus for Harvard Square or Watertown Sq.On the Cambridge,Belmont and Watertown line.Gorgeous newer kitchen with center island,white high end cabinets,stainless steal appliances and Quotes counters tops!Beautiful newer bathroom.All newer flooring through out.Washer & Dryer in basement.Gas heat and hot water.Nice patio out back for grilling and relaxing.Small yard.Cat and small dog allowed!Easy parking on street.Walk to shops,restaurant etc…Available for Sept 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Homer Ave have any available units?
60 Homer Ave has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 Homer Ave have?
Some of 60 Homer Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Homer Ave currently offering any rent specials?
60 Homer Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Homer Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 60 Homer Ave is pet friendly.
Does 60 Homer Ave offer parking?
No, 60 Homer Ave does not offer parking.
Does 60 Homer Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 Homer Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Homer Ave have a pool?
No, 60 Homer Ave does not have a pool.
Does 60 Homer Ave have accessible units?
No, 60 Homer Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Homer Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 Homer Ave has units with dishwashers.
