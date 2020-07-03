516 Green Street - 3C

Amenities

Available 9/1. Southeast facing, A+ location! Large, new, beautiful windows shine beams of natural sunlight through the south-facing wall of this cute, urban oasis that offers a peaceful tree-lined views and privacy. Pristine hardwood floors fill the modern, open layout and a beautiful granite peninsula highlights a great entertaining space for dinner parties and get-togethers. Two bedrooms offer generous closet space for clothes and storage. Convenient common bike storage area. Laundry in building.