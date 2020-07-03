All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:07 AM

516 Green Street - 3C

516 Green St · (617) 812-2790
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

516 Green St, Cambridge, MA 02139
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
bike storage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
Available 9/1. Southeast facing, A+ location! Large, new, beautiful windows shine beams of natural sunlight through the south-facing wall of this cute, urban oasis that offers a peaceful tree-lined views and privacy. Pristine hardwood floors fill the modern, open layout and a beautiful granite peninsula highlights a great entertaining space for dinner parties and get-togethers. Two bedrooms offer generous closet space for clothes and storage. Convenient common bike storage area. Laundry in building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Green Street - 3C have any available units?
516 Green Street - 3C has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 Green Street - 3C have?
Some of 516 Green Street - 3C's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 Green Street - 3C currently offering any rent specials?
516 Green Street - 3C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Green Street - 3C pet-friendly?
No, 516 Green Street - 3C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 516 Green Street - 3C offer parking?
No, 516 Green Street - 3C does not offer parking.
Does 516 Green Street - 3C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 Green Street - 3C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Green Street - 3C have a pool?
No, 516 Green Street - 3C does not have a pool.
Does 516 Green Street - 3C have accessible units?
No, 516 Green Street - 3C does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Green Street - 3C have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 Green Street - 3C does not have units with dishwashers.
