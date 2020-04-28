All apartments in Cambridge
50 Inman St.
Last updated June 21 2020 at 2:27 PM

50 Inman St

50 Inman Street · (617) 401-9292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50 Inman Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Mid-Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
This is a spectacular 2 bedroom apartment in a classic multi family home. Located between Central and Harvard Square steps the Redline subway in Central and with countless shops and restaurants short blocks away. You will not see higher quality and better location for the money. Eat in Kitchen with the following amenities: dishwasher, disposal, and refrigerator. Laundry is conveniently located in the unit. 1 Off Street Parking Space. Yard access. Cats and dogs are negotiable. (Reference #176226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 50 Inman St have any available units?
50 Inman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 Inman St have?
Some of 50 Inman St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Inman St currently offering any rent specials?
50 Inman St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Inman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 Inman St is pet friendly.
Does 50 Inman St offer parking?
Yes, 50 Inman St does offer parking.
Does 50 Inman St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 Inman St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Inman St have a pool?
No, 50 Inman St does not have a pool.
Does 50 Inman St have accessible units?
No, 50 Inman St does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Inman St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Inman St has units with dishwashers.

