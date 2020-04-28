50 Inman St.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking

This is a spectacular 2 bedroom apartment in a classic multi family home. Located between Central and Harvard Square steps the Redline subway in Central and with countless shops and restaurants short blocks away. You will not see higher quality and better location for the money. Eat in Kitchen with the following amenities: dishwasher, disposal, and refrigerator. Laundry is conveniently located in the unit. 1 Off Street Parking Space. Yard access. Cats and dogs are negotiable. (Reference #176226)