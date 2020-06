Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher elevator fireplace bike storage

This is truly a gem of a two bedroom condo in a building that once was a Turn of the Century Grand Hotel. It has charm and original details galore with high ceilings, crown moldings and hardwood floors throughout. It enjoys the benefits of an elevator and there is a laundry room and on-site superintendent. First month rent and security deposit. There is also a one month rental fee. Please call our office for more information or to schedule an appointment.



Terms: One year lease