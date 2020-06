Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking new construction

New construction, one bed apartment with an open concept kitchen that features a dishwasher and built in micro. Central a/c and heat. New hardwood and carpeted floors. Elevator serviced 2nd floor. Is deleaded because it's new! In the basement there is parking available to rent and a coin operated laundry room. Cats are fine. Literally around the corner from the T. Very convenient to Mem. Drive, MIT, Harvard, or downtown Boston. (Reference #134649)