Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities bbq/grill

UNIQUE and Rare find in the Heart of Cambridge. TOWNHOUSE at the end of a private way just between Harvard and Porter Square. Exclusive Washer/Dryer in the Basement. Hardwood floors throughout. Large window and lots of light. Large Eat in Kithchen with access to side yard, perfect for a grill. Direct access to Sacramento Field from the back of the house! Good sized Bedrooms, plenty of storage! Easy access to Public Transit Red Line T- Porter and Harvard Square.



Terms: One year lease