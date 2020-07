Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Very Bright and Open 2nd Floor Spacious Very Fresh & Immaculate 2 Bed rental near Porter Square in Cambridge. Nice Large Back Porch and Off-Street parking for rent if desired. This unit is in incredibly perfect shape, with every detail attended to! Free laundry and storage in the basement. Great location walk right to Porter Square Red Line!! Must See. No pets and no smoking allowed.



Terms: One year lease