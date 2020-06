Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Furnished. Gut renovated in 2005. Open concept kitchen with dishwasher, disposal, built in microwave, and plenty of cabinet space. Laundry in unit. Window air conditioning units supplied by landlord. 6 months to 1 year lease. In the heart of Central Square step to subway and very convenient to MIT, Harvard, and Mass Pike. Cats and dogs are negotiable. (Reference #176228)