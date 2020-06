Amenities

Available 7/1. Includes heat and hot water. Just renovated condo unit on first floor at one of the most coveted condo buildings in Harvard Square. New cabinets in kitchen, new tile and flooring and accessories in bathroom, refinished hardwood floors. Unit has a working fireplace which is rare in Cambridge. Separate living room which could be a family room or huge study. More pics available with furniture. Location: Across from Harvard Law and diagonally across from Harvard Yard. Science Center a 2 min walk. Harvatd T a 5 min walk. One block from Harvard free shuttle bus. Please call or text Connie at 857.891.1550 and I will return call or text immediately upon receipt. It is always best to call or text for fastest response. 857.891.1550



Terms: One year lease