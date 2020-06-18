All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 157 Sixth St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
157 Sixth St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:32 PM

157 Sixth St.

157 Sixth Street · (617) 694-7244
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
East Cambridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

157 Sixth Street, Cambridge, MA 02142
East Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Open Concept Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Unit Located off of Binney Street in Kendall Square Close Proximity to the Red Line (Kendall/MIT-0.28 Miles) Updated Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops Stainless Steel Appliances including a gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, and disposal Two Elevators in the building Parking available for rent in attached garage: $250/month No Pets Heat and Hot Water Included in the Rent In-Unit Washer and Dryer Hardwood Floors Throughout the Unit Move-in Costs: One Month's Rent for First, Security, and Broker's Fee No Last Month's Rent is required which saves 25% on move-in costs Available February 1st, 2016 May be available as early as January 14, 2016 Call Today to Schedule a Viewing!!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 Sixth St. have any available units?
157 Sixth St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 157 Sixth St. have?
Some of 157 Sixth St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 Sixth St. currently offering any rent specials?
157 Sixth St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Sixth St. pet-friendly?
No, 157 Sixth St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 157 Sixth St. offer parking?
Yes, 157 Sixth St. does offer parking.
Does 157 Sixth St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 157 Sixth St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Sixth St. have a pool?
No, 157 Sixth St. does not have a pool.
Does 157 Sixth St. have accessible units?
No, 157 Sixth St. does not have accessible units.
Does 157 Sixth St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 157 Sixth St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 157 Sixth St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chester Street Apartments
15 Chester Street
Cambridge, MA 02140
Langdon Square
1 Langdon Square
Cambridge, MA 02138
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr
Cambridge, MA 02140
Prism Apartments
50 Rogers Street
Cambridge, MA 02142
62 Homer
66 Homer Ave
Cambridge, MA 02138
Vivo Apartment Homes
270 Third Street
Cambridge, MA 02142
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St
Cambridge, MA 02138
929 House
929 Massachusetts Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity