157 Sixth St.

Open Concept Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Unit Located off of Binney Street in Kendall Square Close Proximity to the Red Line (Kendall/MIT-0.28 Miles) Updated Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops Stainless Steel Appliances including a gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, and disposal Two Elevators in the building Parking available for rent in attached garage: $250/month No Pets Heat and Hot Water Included in the Rent In-Unit Washer and Dryer Hardwood Floors Throughout the Unit Move-in Costs: One Month's Rent for First, Security, and Broker's Fee No Last Month's Rent is required which saves 25% on move-in costs Available February 1st, 2016 May be available as early as January 14, 2016 Call Today to Schedule a Viewing!!



Terms: One year lease