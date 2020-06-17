All apartments in Cambridge
150-152 Huron Avenue

150-152 Huron Avenue
Location

150-152 Huron Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02138
Neighborhood Nine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 150 · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Elegant and beautifully appointed duplex located less than 1 mile from the heart of Harvard Square. Completed in 2017, this home underwent a full gut renovation retaining the elegant look of a classic Cambridge residence while adding desirable modern amenities. Spacious and homey, this unit features an ideal floor plan with a lovely blend of both defined rooms and open flow. Stunning, honey-colored wide plank flooring catches your eye immediately upon entry. The kitchen was designed for both cooking and family time, with island seating and plenty of counterspace. There are many various combinations for home office and/or home learning areas with 4 large bedrooms plus a large, lower level family room. Extras with this unit include a spacious mudroom, in-unit laundry, central air conditioning, Nest thermostats, and plentiful storage. Relish the warm summer nights grilling on your exclusive patio or enjoy some of the most desirable restaurants in Cambridge just a short distance away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150-152 Huron Avenue have any available units?
150-152 Huron Avenue has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 150-152 Huron Avenue have?
Some of 150-152 Huron Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150-152 Huron Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
150-152 Huron Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150-152 Huron Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 150-152 Huron Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 150-152 Huron Avenue offer parking?
No, 150-152 Huron Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 150-152 Huron Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150-152 Huron Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150-152 Huron Avenue have a pool?
No, 150-152 Huron Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 150-152 Huron Avenue have accessible units?
No, 150-152 Huron Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 150-152 Huron Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150-152 Huron Avenue has units with dishwashers.
