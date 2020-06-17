150-152 Huron Avenue

Amenities

Elegant and beautifully appointed duplex located less than 1 mile from the heart of Harvard Square. Completed in 2017, this home underwent a full gut renovation retaining the elegant look of a classic Cambridge residence while adding desirable modern amenities. Spacious and homey, this unit features an ideal floor plan with a lovely blend of both defined rooms and open flow. Stunning, honey-colored wide plank flooring catches your eye immediately upon entry. The kitchen was designed for both cooking and family time, with island seating and plenty of counterspace. There are many various combinations for home office and/or home learning areas with 4 large bedrooms plus a large, lower level family room. Extras with this unit include a spacious mudroom, in-unit laundry, central air conditioning, Nest thermostats, and plentiful storage. Relish the warm summer nights grilling on your exclusive patio or enjoy some of the most desirable restaurants in Cambridge just a short distance away.