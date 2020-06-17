All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:02 PM

115 Mt Auburn St

115 Mount Auburn Street · (617) 401-9292
Location

115 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Harvard Square

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
air conditioning
elevator
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Furnished. Thoughtfully designed micro living offers all modern amenities and features including fully applianced kitchen, central AC, in unit washer &amp; drier, and a pleasantly surprising amount of storage. High end finishes &amp; fixtures throughout as well as a custom tiled bath with glass door. Elevator serviced building. Impossible to find anything like this in the area! Located in the Heart of Harvard Sq within minutes to most of campus, HBS/Kennedy School, the Redline Train, &amp; Charles River. Tenant pays for utilities. (Reference #175432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Mt Auburn St have any available units?
115 Mt Auburn St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 Mt Auburn St have?
Some of 115 Mt Auburn St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Mt Auburn St currently offering any rent specials?
115 Mt Auburn St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Mt Auburn St pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Mt Auburn St is pet friendly.
Does 115 Mt Auburn St offer parking?
No, 115 Mt Auburn St does not offer parking.
Does 115 Mt Auburn St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 Mt Auburn St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Mt Auburn St have a pool?
No, 115 Mt Auburn St does not have a pool.
Does 115 Mt Auburn St have accessible units?
No, 115 Mt Auburn St does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Mt Auburn St have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Mt Auburn St does not have units with dishwashers.
