115 Mt Auburn St

Furnished. Thoughtfully designed micro living offers all modern amenities and features including fully applianced kitchen, central AC, in unit washer & drier, and a pleasantly surprising amount of storage. High end finishes & fixtures throughout as well as a custom tiled bath with glass door. Elevator serviced building. Impossible to find anything like this in the area! Located in the Heart of Harvard Sq within minutes to most of campus, HBS/Kennedy School, the Redline Train, & Charles River. Tenant pays for utilities. (Reference #175432)