All apartments in Brookline
Find more places like 7 Atherton Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
7 Atherton Rd.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 10:45 AM

7 Atherton Rd.

7 Atherton Road · (617) 699-4568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brookline
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7 Atherton Road, Brookline, MA 02446
Washington Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
Gorgeous two bedroom with LAUNDRY IN THE UNIT on the first floor of a lovely two family home right in the Heart of Coolidge Corner! This beautiful unit has been completely renovated and features hardwood floors, a brand new kitchen and bath, two very good size bedrooms, a large living room, full formal dining room and a private porch. Parking is available for an additional $200/month, cats are allowed and this apartment is available June 1st! This location is steps away from the C train on Beacon Street and just a short walk to the Longwood Medical Area. For further information and showings call Heidi at 617-699-4568!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Atherton Rd. have any available units?
7 Atherton Rd. has a unit available for $3,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Atherton Rd. have?
Some of 7 Atherton Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Atherton Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
7 Atherton Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Atherton Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Atherton Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 7 Atherton Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 7 Atherton Rd. does offer parking.
Does 7 Atherton Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Atherton Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Atherton Rd. have a pool?
No, 7 Atherton Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 7 Atherton Rd. have accessible units?
No, 7 Atherton Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Atherton Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Atherton Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Atherton Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Atherton Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7 Atherton Rd.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hamilton Road Apartments
26 Hamilton Road
Brookline, MA 02446
Auburn Harris Courtyard
37 Auburn Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Hampton Court
1223 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
Beacon Fairbanks Manor
1539 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Harvard Terrace
40 Harvard Avenue
Brookline, MA 02446
1111 Beacon St. Apartments
1111 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02446
110 Babcock Street
110 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Green Street
15 Green Street
Brookline, MA 02446

Similar Pages

Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms
Brookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity