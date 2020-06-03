20 Cameron St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly elevator parking

1100 sq ft, 3rd floor, 2 large beds, 2 full modern baths, including Master Bedroom Refinished wall to wall hardwood floors, huge living room, high ceilings Modern eat-in kitchen, plenty of counter space Central heating and central air conditioning controlled by tenant New and modern appliances Washer and drier in the unit 12 HUGE windows providing tons of light - Unit is very bright 1 car assigned parking included, have visitors parking spots Private balcony 2 minutes walk to Longwood Medical/Harvard Partners hospital shuttles (free shuttle available); 1.1 mile to Longwood medical area 3 mins walk to Green D line, bus stop Owners occupancy 12/14 units, maintained by a professional management company.