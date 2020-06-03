All apartments in Brookline
20 Cameron St.

20 Cameron Street · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20 Cameron Street, Brookline, MA 02445
Brookline Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
1100 sq ft, 3rd floor, 2 large beds, 2 full modern baths, including Master Bedroom Refinished wall to wall hardwood floors, huge living room, high ceilings Modern eat-in kitchen, plenty of counter space Central heating and central air conditioning controlled by tenant New and modern appliances Washer and drier in the unit 12 HUGE windows providing tons of light - Unit is very bright 1 car assigned parking included, have visitors parking spots Private balcony 2 minutes walk to Longwood Medical/Harvard Partners hospital shuttles (free shuttle available); 1.1 mile to Longwood medical area 3 mins walk to Green D line, bus stop Owners occupancy 12/14 units, maintained by a professional management company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Cameron St. have any available units?
20 Cameron St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 20 Cameron St. have?
Some of 20 Cameron St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Cameron St. currently offering any rent specials?
20 Cameron St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Cameron St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Cameron St. is pet friendly.
Does 20 Cameron St. offer parking?
Yes, 20 Cameron St. does offer parking.
Does 20 Cameron St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Cameron St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Cameron St. have a pool?
No, 20 Cameron St. does not have a pool.
Does 20 Cameron St. have accessible units?
No, 20 Cameron St. does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Cameron St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Cameron St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Cameron St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20 Cameron St. has units with air conditioning.
