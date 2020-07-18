107 University Rd.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful, sprawling 4 bed, 2 bath apartment in multi family home. Walk to Beacon Street, the C line, tons of restaurants and shops in Washington Square. Available Aug 1. Features include: Hardwood floors throughout Decorative fireplace in living room Extra large formal dining room with gorgeous built in china cabinet. Huge eat in kitchen with tons of cabinet space, dishwasher/disposal and microwave Washer/dryer in unit Four very large bedrooms. Tons of closet space throughout Two full modern, renovated bathrooms Extra room for an office Ceiling fans Incredible views of the Boston Very sunny Cats OK. Dogs of any size, age or breed won't be considered (sorry). Utilities are extra New listing! Please contact Amie to schedule a showing: 617-529-1990



Terms: One year lease