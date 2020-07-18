All apartments in Brookline
Location

107 University Rd, Brookline, MA 02445
Washington Square

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful, sprawling 4 bed, 2 bath apartment in multi family home. Walk to Beacon Street, the C line, tons of restaurants and shops in Washington Square. Available Aug 1. Features include: Hardwood floors throughout Decorative fireplace in living room Extra large formal dining room with gorgeous built in china cabinet. Huge eat in kitchen with tons of cabinet space, dishwasher/disposal and microwave Washer/dryer in unit Four very large bedrooms. Tons of closet space throughout Two full modern, renovated bathrooms Extra room for an office Ceiling fans Incredible views of the Boston Very sunny Cats OK. Dogs of any size, age or breed won't be considered (sorry). Utilities are extra New listing! Please contact Amie to schedule a showing: 617-529-1990

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

