Home
/
Boston, MA
/
96 Colborne Rd.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
96 Colborne Rd.
96 Colborne Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
96 Colborne Road, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Edge Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions or changes to terms and conditions of this rental. Terms are subject to change without notice. One month brokerage fee applies.
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 96 Colborne Rd. have any available units?
96 Colborne Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 96 Colborne Rd. have?
Some of 96 Colborne Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 96 Colborne Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
96 Colborne Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 Colborne Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 96 Colborne Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 96 Colborne Rd. offer parking?
No, 96 Colborne Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 96 Colborne Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 96 Colborne Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 Colborne Rd. have a pool?
No, 96 Colborne Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 96 Colborne Rd. have accessible units?
No, 96 Colborne Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 96 Colborne Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 96 Colborne Rd. has units with dishwashers.
