Boston, MA
95 Gardner St.
Last updated May 27 2020 at 8:20 AM

95 Gardner St.

95 Gardner Street · (860) 424-2782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

95 Gardner Street, Boston, MA 02134
Allston

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Fantastic three bedroom, two bathroom apartment opening up for September 1st on Gardner Street in Allston. Features include: -huge, sunny living room -gleaming hardwood floors -modern eat-in kitchen with dishwasher -big bedrooms with plenty of closet space -two full bathrooms -large balcony -laundry in building -NO BROKER'S FEE! Ideal location just steps from the Packard's Corner stop on the B line. Enjoy all of the shops, restaurants, and transportation options in the fantastic area. Won't last long! If you'd like a showing, please call or text Dan @ 860-424-2782 or email dan@eastcoastrealty (dot) com. Thanks!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 Gardner St. have any available units?
95 Gardner St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 95 Gardner St. have?
Some of 95 Gardner St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 Gardner St. currently offering any rent specials?
95 Gardner St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 Gardner St. pet-friendly?
No, 95 Gardner St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 95 Gardner St. offer parking?
No, 95 Gardner St. does not offer parking.
Does 95 Gardner St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95 Gardner St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 Gardner St. have a pool?
No, 95 Gardner St. does not have a pool.
Does 95 Gardner St. have accessible units?
No, 95 Gardner St. does not have accessible units.
Does 95 Gardner St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 95 Gardner St. has units with dishwashers.
