95 Gardner St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Fantastic three bedroom, two bathroom apartment opening up for September 1st on Gardner Street in Allston. Features include: -huge, sunny living room -gleaming hardwood floors -modern eat-in kitchen with dishwasher -big bedrooms with plenty of closet space -two full bathrooms -large balcony -laundry in building -NO BROKER'S FEE! Ideal location just steps from the Packard's Corner stop on the B line. Enjoy all of the shops, restaurants, and transportation options in the fantastic area. Won't last long! If you'd like a showing, please call or text Dan @ 860-424-2782 or email dan@eastcoastrealty (dot) com. Thanks!



Terms: One year lease