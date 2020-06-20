913 Boylston St.

Amenities
Fantastic Boylston Street location, just a half a block from the Prudential Center and Green Line. This spacious two bedroom apartment features a new eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, disposal, stainless appliances, granite counters & microwave. Brand new bathroom with granite floor, walk-in glass tiled shower. High ceilings, and a decorative fireplace compliment this apartment. Laundry in unit! That's right, in the apartment! Big bedrooms and a fantastic location. Sorry, no pets. Present tenant says, " all the furniture is for sale".
Terms: One year lease