All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 913 Boylston St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
913 Boylston St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

913 Boylston St.

913 Boylston Street · (617) 267-3485
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Back Bay
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

913 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02115
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fantastic Boylston Street location, just a half a block from the Prudential Center and Green Line. This spacious two bedroom apartment features a new eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, disposal, stainless appliances, granite counters & microwave. Brand new bathroom with granite floor, walk-in glass tiled shower. High ceilings, and a decorative fireplace compliment this apartment. Laundry in unit! That's right, in the apartment! Big bedrooms and a fantastic location. Sorry, no pets. Present tenant says, " all the furniture is for sale".

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 Boylston St. have any available units?
913 Boylston St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 913 Boylston St. have?
Some of 913 Boylston St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 Boylston St. currently offering any rent specials?
913 Boylston St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Boylston St. pet-friendly?
No, 913 Boylston St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 913 Boylston St. offer parking?
No, 913 Boylston St. does not offer parking.
Does 913 Boylston St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 913 Boylston St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Boylston St. have a pool?
No, 913 Boylston St. does not have a pool.
Does 913 Boylston St. have accessible units?
No, 913 Boylston St. does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Boylston St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 913 Boylston St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 913 Boylston St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hamilton Union
435 Cambridge Street
Boston, MA 02134
Garrison Square
32 Garrison St
Boston, MA 02116
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St
Boston, MA 02116
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St
Boston, MA 02120
HUB 25
25 Morrissey Blvd
Boston, MA 02125
Avalon at Prudential Center
780 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity