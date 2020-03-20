All apartments in Boston
9 Grove St Apt 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

9 Grove St Apt 2

9 Grove Street · (617) 875-3436
Location

9 Grove Street, Boston, MA 02114
Beacon Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,897

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
2 Available 09/01/20 Renovated entire 2nd floor of a pretty Beacon Hill townhouse. Unit has hardwood floors, large kitchen area with dishwasher and disposal and 3 equal sized bedrooms and closets. Shared laundry in the building. Close to MGH, the Statehouse, Boston Commons, Back Bay, red line, green line, Charles STreet, Newbury Street, and everything Boston has to offer!

Colleen O'Dell
Boston Proper Real Estate
(617) 875-3436

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5730405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Grove St Apt 2 have any available units?
9 Grove St Apt 2 has a unit available for $3,897 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Grove St Apt 2 have?
Some of 9 Grove St Apt 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Grove St Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
9 Grove St Apt 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Grove St Apt 2 pet-friendly?
No, 9 Grove St Apt 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 9 Grove St Apt 2 offer parking?
No, 9 Grove St Apt 2 does not offer parking.
Does 9 Grove St Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Grove St Apt 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Grove St Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 9 Grove St Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 9 Grove St Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 9 Grove St Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Grove St Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Grove St Apt 2 has units with dishwashers.
