9 Grove St Apt 2

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

2 Available 09/01/20 Renovated entire 2nd floor of a pretty Beacon Hill townhouse. Unit has hardwood floors, large kitchen area with dishwasher and disposal and 3 equal sized bedrooms and closets. Shared laundry in the building. Close to MGH, the Statehouse, Boston Commons, Back Bay, red line, green line, Charles STreet, Newbury Street, and everything Boston has to offer!



Call me today for more information!



Colleen O'Dell

Boston Proper Real Estate

(617) 875-3436



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5730405)