861 E Broadway
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:35 PM

861 E Broadway

861 East Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

861 East Broadway, Boston, MA 02127
City Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Large layout, great for roommates! Amazing E Broadway location just minutes to the beach and all of the restaurants & shops of Southie. Hardwood floors throughout, large bedrooms with ample closet space, 1.5 bathrooms, rear deck & back yard, great for the summer! In unit laundry, cable & internet ready, large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, sun filled living room. Minutes to multiple bus routes to Financial District & Copley Sq. Easy street parking. Sept 1

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 861 E Broadway have any available units?
861 E Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 861 E Broadway have?
Some of 861 E Broadway's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 861 E Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
861 E Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 861 E Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 861 E Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 861 E Broadway offer parking?
No, 861 E Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 861 E Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 861 E Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 861 E Broadway have a pool?
No, 861 E Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 861 E Broadway have accessible units?
No, 861 E Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 861 E Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 861 E Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
