861 Dorchester Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated bbq/grill range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Spacious 3.5 bed and 1.5 bathroom in desired Polish Triangle! Large eat in kitchen with pantry, two large bedrooms, one medium and one smaller room perfect for an office! Hardwood floors throughout. One full bathroom that has been completely renovated, and a half bath with laundry hook-ups in the unit! Great location: Dorchester ave at Mt Vernon at , in the very heart of Polish Triangle! Near Sugar Bowl Cafe, avenue grill and many shops and restaurants. Walking distance to UMASS Boston and Carson Beach, minutes commute to Downtown! Only 3 min walk to JFK T station! Easy on street parking with resident sticker. Renovations are in progress and the place will be ready for moving in 9/1 - don't wait, call now to schedule a showing!!!



Terms: One year lease