Home
/
Boston, MA
/
861 Dorchester Ave.
Last updated June 21 2020 at 11:40 PM

861 Dorchester Ave.

861 Dorchester Avenue · (617) 953-4748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

861 Dorchester Avenue, Boston, MA 02125
Columbia Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
bbq/grill
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Spacious 3.5 bed and 1.5 bathroom in desired Polish Triangle! Large eat in kitchen with pantry, two large bedrooms, one medium and one smaller room perfect for an office! Hardwood floors throughout. One full bathroom that has been completely renovated, and a half bath with laundry hook-ups in the unit! Great location: Dorchester ave at Mt Vernon at , in the very heart of Polish Triangle! Near Sugar Bowl Cafe, avenue grill and many shops and restaurants. Walking distance to UMASS Boston and Carson Beach, minutes commute to Downtown! Only 3 min walk to JFK T station! Easy on street parking with resident sticker. Renovations are in progress and the place will be ready for moving in 9/1 - don't wait, call now to schedule a showing!!!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 861 Dorchester Ave. have any available units?
861 Dorchester Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 861 Dorchester Ave. have?
Some of 861 Dorchester Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 861 Dorchester Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
861 Dorchester Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 861 Dorchester Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 861 Dorchester Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 861 Dorchester Ave. offer parking?
No, 861 Dorchester Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 861 Dorchester Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 861 Dorchester Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 861 Dorchester Ave. have a pool?
No, 861 Dorchester Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 861 Dorchester Ave. have accessible units?
No, 861 Dorchester Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 861 Dorchester Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 861 Dorchester Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
