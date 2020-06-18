86 Turner St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

This incredibly unique Brighton condo is nestled on one of the only Brighton streets with free parking, but it also has a garage and 2 off-street tandem parking spots! Converted in 2003, the main level of this homey condo boasts large windows, offering warm natural light to accompany the gorgeous hardwood floors in every room except for the updated, tiled bathroom. The first floor is comprised of an open living room, office or additional bedroom, dining room, kitchen with large pantry, bathroom, 2 bedrooms with tons of closet space and access to your exclusive back porch. Going down to the basement level which has been partially finished by the current owner, you'll find the laundry room. Don't miss out on this truly rare property with so much to offer!



Terms: One year lease