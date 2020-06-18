All apartments in Boston
86 Turner St.

86 Turner Street · (617) 281-9000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

86 Turner Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1632 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This incredibly unique Brighton condo is nestled on one of the only Brighton streets with free parking, but it also has a garage and 2 off-street tandem parking spots! Converted in 2003, the main level of this homey condo boasts large windows, offering warm natural light to accompany the gorgeous hardwood floors in every room except for the updated, tiled bathroom. The first floor is comprised of an open living room, office or additional bedroom, dining room, kitchen with large pantry, bathroom, 2 bedrooms with tons of closet space and access to your exclusive back porch. Going down to the basement level which has been partially finished by the current owner, you'll find the laundry room. Don't miss out on this truly rare property with so much to offer!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 Turner St. have any available units?
86 Turner St. has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 86 Turner St. have?
Some of 86 Turner St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 Turner St. currently offering any rent specials?
86 Turner St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 Turner St. pet-friendly?
No, 86 Turner St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 86 Turner St. offer parking?
Yes, 86 Turner St. does offer parking.
Does 86 Turner St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86 Turner St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 Turner St. have a pool?
No, 86 Turner St. does not have a pool.
Does 86 Turner St. have accessible units?
No, 86 Turner St. does not have accessible units.
Does 86 Turner St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 86 Turner St. has units with dishwashers.
