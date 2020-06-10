All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 81 Amory.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
81 Amory
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:03 PM

81 Amory

81 Amory Street · (617) 238-7400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

81 Amory Street, Boston, MA 02119
Egleston Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 940 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
new construction
Great 3 bedrooms 2 bath apartment located on the top floor of this elevator building. The galley kitchen features white quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter space. The kitchen opens up to a large living room. The master suite has plenty of space and a private bath. Washer and dryer in unit. Unit also offers central heat and air conditioning on demand hot water. Garage parking is available. No car, not a problem. The building is located .4 miles from Stony Brook train station and is walking distance to many restaurants, parks and buses. ***Sample photos are from a different unit but similar finishes*** New Constructed 12 unit elevator building with garage parking. Each unit features eat-in kitchen, custom cabinets, Washer / Dryer, Central Air. Located steps to local bars resturants, MBTA, buses and trains. Do not miss out!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 Amory have any available units?
81 Amory has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 81 Amory have?
Some of 81 Amory's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 Amory currently offering any rent specials?
81 Amory isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 Amory pet-friendly?
No, 81 Amory is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 81 Amory offer parking?
Yes, 81 Amory does offer parking.
Does 81 Amory have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 81 Amory offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 Amory have a pool?
No, 81 Amory does not have a pool.
Does 81 Amory have accessible units?
No, 81 Amory does not have accessible units.
Does 81 Amory have units with dishwashers?
No, 81 Amory does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 81 Amory?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Armington Street Apartments
20 Armington Street
Boston, MA 02134
SoMa Apartments
15 Bismarck St
Boston, MA 02126
Radius
530 Western Ave
Boston, MA 02135
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive
Boston, MA 02129
Troy Boston
55 Traveler St
Boston, MA 02118
Bower
771-775 Beacon St
Boston, MA 02215
81 Essex
81 Essex Street
Boston, MA 02111

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity