Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage new construction

Great 3 bedrooms 2 bath apartment located on the top floor of this elevator building. The galley kitchen features white quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter space. The kitchen opens up to a large living room. The master suite has plenty of space and a private bath. Washer and dryer in unit. Unit also offers central heat and air conditioning on demand hot water. Garage parking is available. No car, not a problem. The building is located .4 miles from Stony Brook train station and is walking distance to many restaurants, parks and buses. ***Sample photos are from a different unit but similar finishes*** New Constructed 12 unit elevator building with garage parking. Each unit features eat-in kitchen, custom cabinets, Washer / Dryer, Central Air. Located steps to local bars resturants, MBTA, buses and trains. Do not miss out!



Terms: One year lease