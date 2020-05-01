Amenities

791 Tremont Street Apt #W412, Boston, MA 02118 - 1 BR 1 BA Loft. Listing uploaded and marketed by Colleen Kirby, Lyv Realty, (508) 740-2527. Available from: 06/02/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. Special Promotions running until 12/1/18Spacious loft with a view of enclosed courtyard and the city skyline. Plenty of space to get creative and partition each space individually. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Cats OK! HEAT HOT WATER INCLUDED [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3571153 ]