All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 791 Tremont Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
791 Tremont Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

791 Tremont Street

791 Tremont Street · (508) 740-2527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Lower Roxbury
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

791 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02118
Lower Roxbury

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
791 Tremont Street Apt #W412, Boston, MA 02118 - 1 BR 1 BA Loft. Listing uploaded and marketed by Colleen Kirby, Lyv Realty, (508) 740-2527. Available from: 06/02/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. Special Promotions running until 12/1/18Spacious loft with a view of enclosed courtyard and the city skyline. Plenty of space to get creative and partition each space individually. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Cats OK! HEAT HOT WATER INCLUDED [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3571153 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 791 Tremont Street have any available units?
791 Tremont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 791 Tremont Street have?
Some of 791 Tremont Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 791 Tremont Street currently offering any rent specials?
791 Tremont Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 791 Tremont Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 791 Tremont Street is pet friendly.
Does 791 Tremont Street offer parking?
No, 791 Tremont Street does not offer parking.
Does 791 Tremont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 791 Tremont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 791 Tremont Street have a pool?
No, 791 Tremont Street does not have a pool.
Does 791 Tremont Street have accessible units?
No, 791 Tremont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 791 Tremont Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 791 Tremont Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 791 Tremont Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Carson Tower
1410 Columbia Rd
Boston, MA 02127
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02135
Flats on D
411 D St
Boston, MA 02210
MetroMark
3611 Washington St
Boston, MA 02130
Watermark Seaport
85 Seaport Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St
Boston, MA 02125
The Atrium on Commonwealth
1079 Commonwealth Ave
Boston, MA 02215

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity