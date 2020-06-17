All apartments in Boston
78 Hunnewell Ave.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:16 AM

78 Hunnewell Ave.

78 Hunnewell Avenue · (617) 744-4733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

78 Hunnewell Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Stunning 1400 sq foot 3 bedroom apartment with porch, laundry hook ups, free street parking and great Storage. Walk into a private foyer perfect for a mud room, storage and decoration to make you feel like home ! This leads you to the Living room with Exposed brick decorative fire place, Hardwood floors and great natural sunlight! The living room and Dining room combination is great for entertaining, office space and more! Walk through the dining room and enter a pantry with built in breakfast table and benches. A lovely combination outside of the kitchen! Call today as its available 9/1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 Hunnewell Ave. have any available units?
78 Hunnewell Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 78 Hunnewell Ave. have?
Some of 78 Hunnewell Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 Hunnewell Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
78 Hunnewell Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Hunnewell Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 78 Hunnewell Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 78 Hunnewell Ave. offer parking?
No, 78 Hunnewell Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 78 Hunnewell Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78 Hunnewell Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Hunnewell Ave. have a pool?
No, 78 Hunnewell Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 78 Hunnewell Ave. have accessible units?
No, 78 Hunnewell Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Hunnewell Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78 Hunnewell Ave. has units with dishwashers.
