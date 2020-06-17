78 Hunnewell Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Stunning 1400 sq foot 3 bedroom apartment with porch, laundry hook ups, free street parking and great Storage. Walk into a private foyer perfect for a mud room, storage and decoration to make you feel like home ! This leads you to the Living room with Exposed brick decorative fire place, Hardwood floors and great natural sunlight! The living room and Dining room combination is great for entertaining, office space and more! Walk through the dining room and enter a pantry with built in breakfast table and benches. A lovely combination outside of the kitchen! Call today as its available 9/1