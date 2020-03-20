68 Baldwin St.

Amenities

Classic details include 14+ foot high ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, crown moldings and Juliet balcony. This 2 bed/ 1.5 bath unit is nicely updated with an open layout for living room to dining to kitchen flow, with in-unit washer & dryer, stainless/granite kitchen, dish-washer, disposal, hardwood floors, central A/C, large closets and additional private storage unit. There is access to the huge roof-deck with amazing views. This professionally managed building has an elevator, 2 entrances from front and back) and has private (and plowed) parking lot. Rental comes with an assigned parking spot at the entry way of building with the option to rent a 2nd spot as well! Water included.



Terms: One year lease