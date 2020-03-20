All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 68 Baldwin St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
68 Baldwin St.
Last updated June 1 2020 at 3:13 PM

68 Baldwin St.

68 Baldwin Street · (857) 277-1857
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Medford Street - The Neck
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

68 Baldwin Street, Boston, MA 02129
Medford Street - The Neck

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Classic details include 14+ foot high ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, crown moldings and Juliet balcony. This 2 bed/ 1.5 bath unit is nicely updated with an open layout for living room to dining to kitchen flow, with in-unit washer & dryer, stainless/granite kitchen, dish-washer, disposal, hardwood floors, central A/C, large closets and additional private storage unit. There is access to the huge roof-deck with amazing views. This professionally managed building has an elevator, 2 entrances from front and back) and has private (and plowed) parking lot. Rental comes with an assigned parking spot at the entry way of building with the option to rent a 2nd spot as well! Water included.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 Baldwin St. have any available units?
68 Baldwin St. has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 68 Baldwin St. have?
Some of 68 Baldwin St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 Baldwin St. currently offering any rent specials?
68 Baldwin St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Baldwin St. pet-friendly?
No, 68 Baldwin St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 68 Baldwin St. offer parking?
Yes, 68 Baldwin St. does offer parking.
Does 68 Baldwin St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 68 Baldwin St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Baldwin St. have a pool?
No, 68 Baldwin St. does not have a pool.
Does 68 Baldwin St. have accessible units?
No, 68 Baldwin St. does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Baldwin St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 68 Baldwin St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 68 Baldwin St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

40 Malvern Street Apartments
40 Malvern Street
Boston, MA 02134
Ashford Street Apartments
55 Ashford Street
Boston, MA 02134
MBH Apartments
1126 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02215
Gardner Street Apartments
90 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
30 Dalton
30 Dalton St
Boston, MA 02115
Radian
120 Kingston St
Boston, MA 02111
Watermark Seaport
85 Seaport Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
83 GARDNER ST
79 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity