medford street the neck
172 Apartments for rent in Medford Street - The Neck, Boston, MA
6 Units Available
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,274
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,811
943 sqft
Apartments offer a location that is close to great universities. They are pet-friendly, offer 24 hour maintenance and a courtyard. Other amenities include controlled access entry, air conditioning and covered garage parking.
28 Units Available
The Graphic Lofts Apartments
32 Cambridge Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,165
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,598
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,681
933 sqft
The Graphic is a state-of-the-art luxury apartment community in Charlestown, MA, designed to foster an active, experience-focused lifestyle for anyone who appreciates beautiful, thoughtful, timeless design.
36 Units Available
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,100
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,439
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
984 sqft
The Harvey is as unique as you are. Located in Hood Park, the newest neighborhood in Boston, The Harvey is a short subway or bike ride from downtown Boston and Cambridge.
1 Unit Available
450 Rutherford Ave
450 Rutherford Avenue, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,166
988 sqft
2/2 near Orange line T ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 213873 Brand New pet friendly luxury building near Charlestown's Hood Park/Sullivan Square! This sun-drenched corner 2 bed/2 bath apartment comes with hardwood flooring in the kitchen and living room,
1 Unit Available
61 Baldwin St.
61 Baldwin Street, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1750 sqft
Luxury 4 bed, or 3 bed with office on tree-lined Baldwin St.
1 Unit Available
74 Sullivan St.
74 Sullivan Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,925
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
267 Bumker Hill St.
267 Bunker Hill Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
900 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
102 Baldwin
102 Baldwin Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
604 sqft
This Charming Charlestown PENTHOUSE has so much to offer! An amazing secluded 15' x 11' ROOF TOP DECK with unobstructed views of the river! An open floor plan boasts loads of windows, high ceilings, wide plank floors throughout, a great kitchen with
1 Unit Available
68 Baldwin St.
68 Baldwin Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1200 sqft
Classic details include 14+ foot high ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, crown moldings and Juliet balcony. This 2 bed/ 1.
1 Unit Available
19 Parker St.
19 Parker Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1012 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
59 Baldwin St.
59 Baldwin Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1000 sqft
Brand new construction on Baldwin St! Gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bathroom with a spacious open layout, fully equipped kitchen with stainless steal appliances, granite countertops, dishwasher & disposal.
1 Unit Available
452 Rutherford Ave
452 Rutherford Avenue, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,234
675 sqft
Charlestown NO FEE 1 bed near T - Property Id: 261648 Quick walk to the Orange Line T station and bus routes into Downtown Boston with easy access to I-93, Rt.1, Rt.99.
1 Unit Available
30 Caldwell St.
30 Caldwell Street, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,949
997 sqft
One bedroom plus study, 830 square feet. Parking special: $25 a month. Fee paid by landlord. 146 Modern Lofts just minutes from Downtown combine great style with environmental friendliness.
1 Unit Available
445 MAIN
445 Main Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1200 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
380 Bunker Hill Street #303
380 Bunker Hill Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1871 sqft
ARMORY, Modern, Urban, Exceptional. Spectacular bran new rental opportunity has three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, two private decks and two garage parking.
1 Unit Available
10 Brighton St.
10 Brighton Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,359
740 sqft
1 Month Free + Loft! High Ceilings, PETS OK, By Orange Line NO FEE In Charlestown by Orange Line, Sullivan Sq. Medford Wellington Orange Line, Malden, North Staion, Inman SQ. Porter SQ. Teele Sq. Assembley Row, Near Cambridge, Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
380 Bunkerhill St.
380 Bunker Hill St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$6,995
1871 sqft
ARMORY, Modern, Urban, Exceptional. Spectacular bran new rental opportunity has three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, two private decks and two garage parking.
Results within 1 mile of Medford Street - The Neck
75 Units Available
Avalon North Station
1 Nashua St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,330
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,830
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,655
1112 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments centrally located to I-93, highways 28 and 3, and North Station commuter rail. In-unit laundry. Patio and balcony views of downtown skyline. Extra storage available.
26 Units Available
Avalon North Point
100 Cambridgeside Pl, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,348
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,676
1140 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with in-unit washer and dryer. Modern kitchens with breakfast bars. Close proximity to Routes 2, 16, 28, and MBTA Bus and Commuter Rail lines.
6 Units Available
Avalon North Point Lofts
10 Glassworks Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,075
466 sqft
Modern kitchens with quartz stone counters, ceramic tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Hard-surface flooring in wide-plank finish in kitchen and living room. Pet friendly.
19 Units Available
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,614
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,285
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1028 sqft
Thoughtfully designed floor plans with chalkboard walls, customizable closets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances in select units. Urban-inspired design. Courtyard terrace. Near beautiful Mystic River.
26 Units Available
AVA North Point
2 Leighton St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,215
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,620
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1079 sqft
Luxury units feature updated kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Community includes garage parking, on-call maintenance and courtyard. Located close to schools like MIT and Harvard University.
19 Units Available
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,325
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,888
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,212
1219 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments, townhomes and lofts. Views of Mystic River in select apartments from private patio or balcony. Furnished units available. Fitness center. Pet friendly.
19 Units Available
The Lofts at Kendall Square
195 Binney St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,990
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,701
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,202
959 sqft
A loft/duplex community with recently renovated units. Homes feature massive windows and high ceilings (12' to 24'). Parking available on site. Close to Harvard Square and nightlife spots. Easy access to the MBTA.
