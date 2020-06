Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors Property Amenities

Available SEPTEMBER 1700 - lovely studio apartment, with a very nice kitchen! Heat and hot water included with dishwasher and disposal, hardwood floor, 4th floor walk up. This apartment is a quick stroll to the Cleveland Circle area in Brookline giving access to all three train lines and bus lines within a 15 to 20 minute walk. The Chiswick Road T stop is right out the front door. The Beacon Hill Athletic club is nearby as well as various shops and stores steps from the building. NO FEE ! Laundry is downstairs To view this apartment please call Dave or send me an email with the REPLY button above the ad. B C D line Green Line Access Call Dave at 617-708-4547.



Terms: One year lease