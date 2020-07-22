All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:53 AM

65 Burbank Street

65 Burbank Street · (617) 394-8376
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

65 Burbank Street, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 17 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
65 Burbank Street Apt #17, Boston, MA 02115 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by James Lynch, Berkshire Hathaway -Warren Residential, (617) 394-8376. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. This completely remodeled sunny 1 bedroom has been gutted down to the studs. The renovations included an updated bath, laundry installed in unit with a brand new kitchen. Nothing was left untouched on this complete renovation. Enjoy natural sunlight all day and walk right outside to Whole Foods and multiple T lines. [ Published 22-Jul-20 / ID 3629901 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Burbank Street have any available units?
65 Burbank Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 65 Burbank Street currently offering any rent specials?
65 Burbank Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Burbank Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 65 Burbank Street is pet friendly.
Does 65 Burbank Street offer parking?
No, 65 Burbank Street does not offer parking.
Does 65 Burbank Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 Burbank Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Burbank Street have a pool?
No, 65 Burbank Street does not have a pool.
Does 65 Burbank Street have accessible units?
No, 65 Burbank Street does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Burbank Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 Burbank Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 65 Burbank Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 Burbank Street does not have units with air conditioning.
