63 West Main

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse community garden parking

NO FEE! The Brand New Grove at Olmsted Green! At the Grove, great city living comes partnered with amazing access to the great outdoors. It's suburban living in an urban setting. This modern two-bedroom, one bath is complete with central air conditioning, fully applianced stainless kitchen with wood cabinetry and tiled backsplash, breakfast bar, composite flooring, tiled bath, in-unit laundry, parking, access to the community center (being built), outdoor space and more! These new residences are also designed for sustainability and set in a beautifully landscaped 200-acre community. Step out your front door into a neighborhood of lawns, trees, and walking paths. They'll take you over to the Audubon's Boston Nature Center, to community gardens or, of course, to Franklin Park, the city's largest, where you can play a round of golf or visit with the gorillas at the zoo.