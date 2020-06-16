All apartments in Boston
63 West Main
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

63 West Main

63 West Main Street · (617) 576-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

63 West Main Street, Boston, MA 02124
Wellington Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit . · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
parking
NO FEE! The Brand New Grove at Olmsted Green! At the Grove, great city living comes partnered with amazing access to the great outdoors. It's suburban living in an urban setting. This modern two-bedroom, one bath is complete with central air conditioning, fully applianced stainless kitchen with wood cabinetry and tiled backsplash, breakfast bar, composite flooring, tiled bath, in-unit laundry, parking, access to the community center (being built), outdoor space and more! These new residences are also designed for sustainability and set in a beautifully landscaped 200-acre community. Step out your front door into a neighborhood of lawns, trees, and walking paths. They'll take you over to the Audubon's Boston Nature Center, to community gardens or, of course, to Franklin Park, the city's largest, where you can play a round of golf or visit with the gorillas at the zoo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 West Main have any available units?
63 West Main has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 63 West Main have?
Some of 63 West Main's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 West Main currently offering any rent specials?
63 West Main isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 West Main pet-friendly?
No, 63 West Main is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 63 West Main offer parking?
Yes, 63 West Main does offer parking.
Does 63 West Main have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 63 West Main offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 West Main have a pool?
No, 63 West Main does not have a pool.
Does 63 West Main have accessible units?
No, 63 West Main does not have accessible units.
Does 63 West Main have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 63 West Main has units with dishwashers.
