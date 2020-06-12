Amenities

621 East 1st Street Apt #Unit # D6, Boston, MA 02127 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Moira Vittengl, Coldwell Banker, (617) 501-6491. Available from: 07/01/2020. No pets allowed. This 2017 penthouse offers impeccable luxury with its soaring 12" ceilings and oversized windows throughout. The Chef's kitchen is perfect for family gatherings which offers Wolf/Sub Zero appliances and waterfall island. The open floor plan provides plenty of space for living and entertaining. Private outdoor space as well as access to roof deck with stunning views. The master includes a large walk-in closet with recessed lighting and en-suite bath with dual vanity, large shower and soaking tub. Additional bedroom includes oversize closet. 2 GARAGE PARKING SPACES INCLUDED. Close to shops, restaurants, the beach and a quick commute to the Seaport or Downtown, make this ideal city living. [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3588240 ]