Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:50 AM

621 East 1st Street

621 East First Street · (617) 501-6491
Location

621 East First Street, Boston, MA 02127
City Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit D6 · Avail. Jul 1

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1772 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
621 East 1st Street Apt #Unit # D6, Boston, MA 02127 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Moira Vittengl, Coldwell Banker, (617) 501-6491. Available from: 07/01/2020. No pets allowed. This 2017 penthouse offers impeccable luxury with its soaring 12" ceilings and oversized windows throughout. The Chef's kitchen is perfect for family gatherings which offers Wolf/Sub Zero appliances and waterfall island. The open floor plan provides plenty of space for living and entertaining. Private outdoor space as well as access to roof deck with stunning views. The master includes a large walk-in closet with recessed lighting and en-suite bath with dual vanity, large shower and soaking tub. Additional bedroom includes oversize closet. 2 GARAGE PARKING SPACES INCLUDED. Close to shops, restaurants, the beach and a quick commute to the Seaport or Downtown, make this ideal city living. [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3588240 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 East 1st Street have any available units?
621 East 1st Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 East 1st Street have?
Some of 621 East 1st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 East 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
621 East 1st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 East 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 621 East 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 621 East 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 621 East 1st Street does offer parking.
Does 621 East 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 East 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 East 1st Street have a pool?
No, 621 East 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 621 East 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 621 East 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 621 East 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 East 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
