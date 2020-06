Amenities

Adorable furnished one bedroom available for rent. Available 4/1- 4/30 and a longer term lease August-November 23, 2020. Private terrace, deep soaking tub, fully furnished down to the minute detail, including linens. Perfect alternative to living in a hotel. Enjoy all the south end has to offer in this custom designed home. Pets may be considered. Depending on length of term of stay and time of year, rates will vary. $3800 August, $3600- September, October, and half of November.