520 Massachusetts Ave

Paradise in the city! This gorgeous 2 bed 1 bath unit offers a private entrance with a gorgeous exclusive patio, central air, washer/dryer and much more. Impressive spacious floor plan with updated kitchen and bathroom. A private entryway leads you to a front foyer with a spacious closet. Modern kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and ample cabinet storage. This gorgeous floor-plan offers a great living and dining room. Both bedrooms can fit a king sized bed with gorgeous built in closets. The bathroom has marble vanity, linen closet, stacked washer/dryer, and a full tub. You can access your very own patio through the dining room via beautiful French doors. Make this gem your very own Oasis! Don't wait and schedule your showing today!