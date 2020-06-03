All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:22 AM

520 Massachusetts Ave

520 Massachusetts Avenue · (617) 861-3642
Location

520 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1128 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Paradise in the city! This gorgeous 2 bed 1 bath unit offers a private entrance with a gorgeous exclusive patio, central air, washer/dryer and much more. Impressive spacious floor plan with updated kitchen and bathroom. A private entryway leads you to a front foyer with a spacious closet. Modern kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and ample cabinet storage. This gorgeous floor-plan offers a great living and dining room. Both bedrooms can fit a king sized bed with gorgeous built in closets. The bathroom has marble vanity, linen closet, stacked washer/dryer, and a full tub. You can access your very own patio through the dining room via beautiful French doors. Make this gem your very own Oasis! Don't wait and schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Massachusetts Ave have any available units?
520 Massachusetts Ave has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 Massachusetts Ave have?
Some of 520 Massachusetts Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Massachusetts Ave currently offering any rent specials?
520 Massachusetts Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Massachusetts Ave pet-friendly?
No, 520 Massachusetts Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 520 Massachusetts Ave offer parking?
No, 520 Massachusetts Ave does not offer parking.
Does 520 Massachusetts Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 Massachusetts Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Massachusetts Ave have a pool?
No, 520 Massachusetts Ave does not have a pool.
Does 520 Massachusetts Ave have accessible units?
No, 520 Massachusetts Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Massachusetts Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 Massachusetts Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
