All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 512 Massachusetts Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
512 Massachusetts Ave.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:11 PM

512 Massachusetts Ave.

512 Massachusetts Avenue · (617) 947-0058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
South End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

512 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 666 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Wonderful South End two-bedroom one-bathroom condominium. This property is situated at the corner of Mass Ave and Tremont St, the city is truly at your fingertips. Moments to the famous restaurant row on Tremont, Mass Ave Orange Line T Station, and BMC hospital. This unit features two large bedrooms both offering good sized closets and large windows. Hardwood floors flow throughout the entire unit, and are complemented by an elegant decorative brick fireplace. Enjoy an open concept kitchen as well as a large bright living room with several over-sized windows. The living area features high ceilings, and a perfect dining space. Free common laundry is located on the first floor as you enter the building. Easy and quick access to both the Mass Pike and Route 93. This property is available for a 9/1/2020 move in date.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Massachusetts Ave. have any available units?
512 Massachusetts Ave. has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 512 Massachusetts Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
512 Massachusetts Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Massachusetts Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 512 Massachusetts Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 512 Massachusetts Ave. offer parking?
No, 512 Massachusetts Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 512 Massachusetts Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Massachusetts Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Massachusetts Ave. have a pool?
No, 512 Massachusetts Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 512 Massachusetts Ave. have accessible units?
No, 512 Massachusetts Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Massachusetts Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 Massachusetts Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 512 Massachusetts Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 Massachusetts Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 512 Massachusetts Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St
Boston, MA 02467
One Canal Apartment Homes
1 Canal Sreet
Boston, MA 02114
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
Lofts At Atlantic Wharf
530 Atlantic Ave
Boston, MA 02210
West Square
320 D St
Boston, MA 02127
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
AVA Theater District
45 Stuart St
Boston, MA 02116
83 GARDNER ST
79 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity