512 Massachusetts Ave.

Wonderful South End two-bedroom one-bathroom condominium. This property is situated at the corner of Mass Ave and Tremont St, the city is truly at your fingertips. Moments to the famous restaurant row on Tremont, Mass Ave Orange Line T Station, and BMC hospital. This unit features two large bedrooms both offering good sized closets and large windows. Hardwood floors flow throughout the entire unit, and are complemented by an elegant decorative brick fireplace. Enjoy an open concept kitchen as well as a large bright living room with several over-sized windows. The living area features high ceilings, and a perfect dining space. Free common laundry is located on the first floor as you enter the building. Easy and quick access to both the Mass Pike and Route 93. This property is available for a 9/1/2020 move in date.



Terms: One year lease