51 Stuart St

Amenities
Experience unparalleled city living in this stylish, affordable apartment unit with incredible historical charm! With a premium location across from the Boston Common, everything is at your fingertips while living here! Take a stroll on the common; walk to a plethora of shops, restaurants, and entertainment options; Green, Orange, and Red Line MBTA subways are all within 0.5 miles! Enjoy pure convenience not only throughout the neighborhood, but within the building too! Standard amenities include 24-hour concierge; 24-hour security; package acceptance & delivery service; laundry service on every floor! The rent includes hot water, as well as partial heat & AC! Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity! Please reach out to me with any questions, or to schedule a showing! *Prices and availability of units are subject to change on a daily basis* *Photos are not guaranteed to be of actual units but do represent building finishes *Broker fees may apply. Policies governing this are at the discretion of the building's leasing team and are subject to change without advanced notice.