51 Stuart St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge package receiving

Experience unparalleled city living in this stylish, affordable apartment unit with incredible historical charm! With a premium location across from the Boston Common, everything is at your fingertips while living here! Take a stroll on the common; walk to a plethora of shops, restaurants, and entertainment options; Green, Orange, and Red Line MBTA subways are all within 0.5 miles! Enjoy pure convenience not only throughout the neighborhood, but within the building too! Standard amenities include 24-hour concierge; 24-hour security; package acceptance & delivery service; laundry service on every floor! The rent includes hot water, as well as partial heat & AC! Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity! Please reach out to me with any questions, or to schedule a showing! *Prices and availability of units are subject to change on a daily basis* *Photos are not guaranteed to be of actual units but do represent building finishes *Broker fees may apply. Policies governing this are at the discretion of the building's leasing team and are subject to change without advanced notice.