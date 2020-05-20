All apartments in Boston
51 Stuart St
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:24 AM

51 Stuart St

51 Stuart Street · (774) 582-3041
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

51 Stuart Street, Boston, MA 02116
Chinatown - Leather District

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
air conditioning
package receiving
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
package receiving
Experience unparalleled city living in this stylish, affordable apartment unit with incredible historical charm! With a premium location across from the Boston Common, everything is at your fingertips while living here! Take a stroll on the common; walk to a plethora of shops, restaurants, and entertainment options; Green, Orange, and Red Line MBTA subways are all within 0.5 miles! Enjoy pure convenience not only throughout the neighborhood, but within the building too! Standard amenities include 24-hour concierge; 24-hour security; package acceptance &amp; delivery service; laundry service on every floor! The rent includes hot water, as well as partial heat &amp; AC! Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity! Please reach out to me with any questions, or to schedule a showing! *Prices and availability of units are subject to change on a daily basis* *Photos are not guaranteed to be of actual units but do represent building finishes *Broker fees may apply. Policies governing this are at the discretion of the building's leasing team and are subject to change without advanced notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Stuart St have any available units?
51 Stuart St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 51 Stuart St have?
Some of 51 Stuart St's amenities include hardwood floors, cats allowed, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Stuart St currently offering any rent specials?
51 Stuart St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Stuart St pet-friendly?
Yes, 51 Stuart St is pet friendly.
Does 51 Stuart St offer parking?
No, 51 Stuart St does not offer parking.
Does 51 Stuart St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 Stuart St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Stuart St have a pool?
No, 51 Stuart St does not have a pool.
Does 51 Stuart St have accessible units?
No, 51 Stuart St does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Stuart St have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 Stuart St does not have units with dishwashers.
