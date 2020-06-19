Amenities

Spacious, bright, freshly painted condo in Charlestown's Gas Light District. Enter through your own private entrance, just like a single family home. The property has it all: Contemporary kitchen/living space, three amazingly large bedrooms, two with even more amazingly large walk-in closets, in unit laundry, private deck and important updates which make it move in ready. And don't forget about the hardwood floors, fireplace and granite counter tops! Recent updates: new windows, new glass slider. new microwave, & a new washer & dryer (in unit, of course!) There's even a large storage area to hold your bike and other things, too. All this, AND a location in the heart of Charlestown that can't be beat. Shopping and restaurants are right in the neighborhood and you'd be just a mile from downtown Boston and across the street from the #92 bus stop.



Terms: One year lease