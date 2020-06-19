All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 5 Main.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
5 Main
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:49 PM

5 Main

5 Main Street · (617) 969-9000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5 Main Street, Boston, MA 02129
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1345 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Spacious, bright, freshly painted condo in Charlestown's Gas Light District. Enter through your own private entrance, just like a single family home. The property has it all: Contemporary kitchen/living space, three amazingly large bedrooms, two with even more amazingly large walk-in closets, in unit laundry, private deck and important updates which make it move in ready. And don't forget about the hardwood floors, fireplace and granite counter tops! Recent updates: new windows, new glass slider. new microwave, & a new washer & dryer (in unit, of course!) There's even a large storage area to hold your bike and other things, too. All this, AND a location in the heart of Charlestown that can't be beat. Shopping and restaurants are right in the neighborhood and you'd be just a mile from downtown Boston and across the street from the #92 bus stop.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Main have any available units?
5 Main has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Main have?
Some of 5 Main's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Main currently offering any rent specials?
5 Main is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Main pet-friendly?
No, 5 Main is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 5 Main offer parking?
No, 5 Main does not offer parking.
Does 5 Main have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Main offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Main have a pool?
No, 5 Main does not have a pool.
Does 5 Main have accessible units?
No, 5 Main does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Main have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Main has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5 Main?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street
Boston, MA 02132
The Kensington
665 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave
Boston, MA 02129
30 Dalton
30 Dalton St
Boston, MA 02115
The Harlo
1350 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02215
Douglass Park Apartments
650 Columbus Ave
Boston, MA 02118
AVA Theater District
45 Stuart St
Boston, MA 02116
83 GARDNER ST
79 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity