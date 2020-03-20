All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:31 PM

5 Ayr Rd.

5 Ayr Road · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5 Ayr Road, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
media room
Brand new renovation. Six bedroom / two bath apartment in Cleveland Circle. Easy access to the B, C, and D Lines. Modern Kitchen with Quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Brand new bathrooms. Gleaming hardwood flooring throughout. High Ceilings, Huge windows allow a ton of sunlight. Plenty of closet space. Small pets considered on a case-by-case basis. The apartment sits just a stone's throw from Cleveland Circle and its many shops, restaurants, take-out places, and parks. Chestnut Hill Reservoir and Boston College nearby. Very close to the B, C, and D Lines. Red Tree Real Estate is a one-stop boutique real estate agency, located in Brookline's vibrant Coolidge Corner neighborhood. We specialize in sales, leasing, property management services, private sales, commercial brokerage, and real estate investment counseling. - Our leasing agents cover Arlington, Belmont, Boston (Allston, Back Bay, Bay Village, Beacon Hill, Brighton, Charlestown, Chinatown, Dorchester, East Boston, The Fenway, The Financial District, Fort Hill, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Kenmore, The Leather District, Mattapan, Midtown, Mission Hill, The North End, Roslindale, Roxbury, The Seaport District, South Boston, The South End, The Theatre District, The Waterfront, The West End, and West Roxbury), Brookline (Coolidge Corner, Washington Square, Whiskey Point, Brookline Village), Cambridge (Cambridgeport, Harvard Square, Inman Square, Kendall Square, Porter Square, Central Square), Chestnut Hill, Dedham, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton (Newton Center, Newton Corner, Newton Highlands, Lower Falls, Upper Falls, Newtonville, Nonantum, Waban, West Newton), Somerville (Davis Square, Prospect Hill, Spring Hill, Winter Hill, Teele Square), Waltham, Wellesley, and Watertown. Our sales agents will go anywhere in Massachusetts. Call to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Ayr Rd. have any available units?
5 Ayr Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Ayr Rd. have?
Some of 5 Ayr Rd.'s amenities include hardwood floors, cats allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Ayr Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
5 Ayr Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Ayr Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Ayr Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 5 Ayr Rd. offer parking?
No, 5 Ayr Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 5 Ayr Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Ayr Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Ayr Rd. have a pool?
No, 5 Ayr Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 5 Ayr Rd. have accessible units?
No, 5 Ayr Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Ayr Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Ayr Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
