Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly media room

Brand new renovation. Six bedroom / two bath apartment in Cleveland Circle. Easy access to the B, C, and D Lines. Modern Kitchen with Quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Brand new bathrooms. Gleaming hardwood flooring throughout. High Ceilings, Huge windows allow a ton of sunlight. Plenty of closet space. Small pets considered on a case-by-case basis. The apartment sits just a stone's throw from Cleveland Circle and its many shops, restaurants, take-out places, and parks. Chestnut Hill Reservoir and Boston College nearby. Very close to the B, C, and D Lines. Red Tree Real Estate is a one-stop boutique real estate agency, located in Brookline's vibrant Coolidge Corner neighborhood. We specialize in sales, leasing, property management services, private sales, commercial brokerage, and real estate investment counseling. - Our leasing agents cover Arlington, Belmont, Boston (Allston, Back Bay, Bay Village, Beacon Hill, Brighton, Charlestown, Chinatown, Dorchester, East Boston, The Fenway, The Financial District, Fort Hill, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Kenmore, The Leather District, Mattapan, Midtown, Mission Hill, The North End, Roslindale, Roxbury, The Seaport District, South Boston, The South End, The Theatre District, The Waterfront, The West End, and West Roxbury), Brookline (Coolidge Corner, Washington Square, Whiskey Point, Brookline Village), Cambridge (Cambridgeport, Harvard Square, Inman Square, Kendall Square, Porter Square, Central Square), Chestnut Hill, Dedham, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton (Newton Center, Newton Corner, Newton Highlands, Lower Falls, Upper Falls, Newtonville, Nonantum, Waban, West Newton), Somerville (Davis Square, Prospect Hill, Spring Hill, Winter Hill, Teele Square), Waltham, Wellesley, and Watertown. Our sales agents will go anywhere in Massachusetts. Call to schedule your showing today.