Boston, MA
483 Beacon Street
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:53 AM

483 Beacon Street

483 Beacon Street · (857) 204-6623
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

483 Beacon Street, Boston, MA 02115
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
483 Beacon Street Apt #84, Boston, MA 02115 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alpha Wurie, Hillway Realty, (857) 204-6623. Available from: 07/13/2020. No pets allowed. WIDE EYED CITY VIEWS!! Updated, upper floor condominium with large window, modern kitchen appliances. Newly tiled bathroom with vanity, FRESH clean tub and updated laundry facilities. Southwest exposure through NEW WINDOWS provides sunny lifestyle. Steps to the Back Bay cafes and shops. Minutes commute to Cambridge, highways, all downtown points and all trains. HEAT/ HT WTR INCLD Walk to class or work. Convenient on-street parking provides this home with simple city living. Avail SEPT 1 [ Published 22-Jul-20 / ID 3625206 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 483 Beacon Street have any available units?
483 Beacon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 483 Beacon Street currently offering any rent specials?
483 Beacon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 483 Beacon Street pet-friendly?
No, 483 Beacon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 483 Beacon Street offer parking?
No, 483 Beacon Street does not offer parking.
Does 483 Beacon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 483 Beacon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 483 Beacon Street have a pool?
No, 483 Beacon Street does not have a pool.
Does 483 Beacon Street have accessible units?
No, 483 Beacon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 483 Beacon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 483 Beacon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 483 Beacon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 483 Beacon Street does not have units with air conditioning.
