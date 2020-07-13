Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated

483 Beacon Street Apt #84, Boston, MA 02115 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alpha Wurie, Hillway Realty, (857) 204-6623. Available from: 07/13/2020. No pets allowed. WIDE EYED CITY VIEWS!! Updated, upper floor condominium with large window, modern kitchen appliances. Newly tiled bathroom with vanity, FRESH clean tub and updated laundry facilities. Southwest exposure through NEW WINDOWS provides sunny lifestyle. Steps to the Back Bay cafes and shops. Minutes commute to Cambridge, highways, all downtown points and all trains. HEAT/ HT WTR INCLD Walk to class or work. Convenient on-street parking provides this home with simple city living. Avail SEPT 1 [ Published 22-Jul-20 / ID 3625206 ]