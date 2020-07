Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautiful 4 bedroom in a 3 floor, single family home with hardwood floors throughout. Included are 1 full and 2 half baths with laundry and off-street parking included with the rent! An updated/modern kitchen and plenty of space to entertain with 2 porches and a spacious dining and living rooms! Minutes away from the Savin Hill MBTA station.



Terms: One year lease