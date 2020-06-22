All apartments in Boston
42 Mayhew St.

42 Mayhew Street · (617) 953-4748
Location

42 Mayhew Street, Boston, MA 02125
Columbia Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
coffee bar
range
This cute two bedroom apartment is located in heart of Polish Triangle - on the border of South Boston and Dorchester, within walking distance to both Andrew Square and JFK T stations. Top floor of a quiet home. Two good size bedrooms with decent closet space. Open layout kitchen with new cabinets, sunny living room. Hardwood floors throughout. Bathroom with a shower cabin. Coin-op laundry in the basement. Convenient location near UMASS Boston, South Bay Plaza, coffee shops and restaurants. Walking distance to Carson Beach. Easy access to highways: I-93, I-90, Rt3. Easy on-street parking. Great commute to Downtown Boston! This is a must see!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Mayhew St. have any available units?
42 Mayhew St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 42 Mayhew St. have?
Some of 42 Mayhew St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Mayhew St. currently offering any rent specials?
42 Mayhew St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Mayhew St. pet-friendly?
No, 42 Mayhew St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 42 Mayhew St. offer parking?
No, 42 Mayhew St. does not offer parking.
Does 42 Mayhew St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Mayhew St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Mayhew St. have a pool?
No, 42 Mayhew St. does not have a pool.
Does 42 Mayhew St. have accessible units?
No, 42 Mayhew St. does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Mayhew St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 Mayhew St. does not have units with dishwashers.
