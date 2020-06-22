42 Mayhew St.

Amenities

This cute two bedroom apartment is located in heart of Polish Triangle - on the border of South Boston and Dorchester, within walking distance to both Andrew Square and JFK T stations. Top floor of a quiet home. Two good size bedrooms with decent closet space. Open layout kitchen with new cabinets, sunny living room. Hardwood floors throughout. Bathroom with a shower cabin. Coin-op laundry in the basement. Convenient location near UMASS Boston, South Bay Plaza, coffee shops and restaurants. Walking distance to Carson Beach. Easy access to highways: I-93, I-90, Rt3. Easy on-street parking. Great commute to Downtown Boston! This is a must see!



Terms: One year lease