415 Massachusetts Ave Apt 5
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

415 Massachusetts Ave Apt 5

415 Massachusetts Ave · No Longer Available
Location

415 Massachusetts Ave, Boston, MA 02118
Lower Roxbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
5 Available 09/01/20 NO BROKER FEE!!!! Pet friendly large penthouse with hardwood floors in living room, carpet in bedrooms, entire top floor, great light, new bay window and large private deck with panoramic city views. Common laundry in building. Brownstone located in the South End of Boston close to Symphony, Back Bay, and Fenway. Very convenient to area hospitals such as Boston University Medical Center, Longwood medical, MFA, Northeastern, and all major transportation. A block away from the Mass Ave T stop, and a few more from Hynes Convention T stop.

Colleen O'Dell
Boston Proper Real Estate
(617) 875-3436

(RLNE5842207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

