415 Massachusetts Ave Apt 5

Amenities
5 Available 09/01/20 NO BROKER FEE!!!! Pet friendly large penthouse with hardwood floors in living room, carpet in bedrooms, entire top floor, great light, new bay window and large private deck with panoramic city views. Common laundry in building. Brownstone located in the South End of Boston close to Symphony, Back Bay, and Fenway. Very convenient to area hospitals such as Boston University Medical Center, Longwood medical, MFA, Northeastern, and all major transportation. A block away from the Mass Ave T stop, and a few more from Hynes Convention T stop.
