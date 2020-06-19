All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

403 Commonwealth Ave Apt 1F

403 Commonwealth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

403 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02115
Back Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
elevator
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
This front facing studio apartment is located on the first floor of an ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS stone building, with hardwood floors throughout, loads of sunlight and an open kitchen. Laundry facilities are located in the building. This apartment is located within a beautiful Back Bay brownstone close to many of Boston's most loved attractions including: Public Gardens, Charles River, Copley Place, Prudential Center, Boston Public Library, John Hancock Tower, Hynes Convention Center, Newbury St, Boylston Street, Commonwealth Avenue, Massachusetts Turnpike, Berklee College of Music, Boston Architectural College, New England College of Optometry, MIT, and BU. It is also convenient to Trader Joe’s, Shopping, Restaurants, and Public transportation- Arlington (Green Line), Copley (Green Line), Hynes Convention Center (Green Line), Back Bay station (Orange Line/MBTA Commuter Rail).

Colleen O'Dell
Boston Proper Real Estate
(617) 875-3436

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5874222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 Commonwealth Ave Apt 1F have any available units?
403 Commonwealth Ave Apt 1F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 403 Commonwealth Ave Apt 1F have?
Some of 403 Commonwealth Ave Apt 1F's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 Commonwealth Ave Apt 1F currently offering any rent specials?
403 Commonwealth Ave Apt 1F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 Commonwealth Ave Apt 1F pet-friendly?
No, 403 Commonwealth Ave Apt 1F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 403 Commonwealth Ave Apt 1F offer parking?
No, 403 Commonwealth Ave Apt 1F does not offer parking.
Does 403 Commonwealth Ave Apt 1F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 403 Commonwealth Ave Apt 1F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 Commonwealth Ave Apt 1F have a pool?
No, 403 Commonwealth Ave Apt 1F does not have a pool.
Does 403 Commonwealth Ave Apt 1F have accessible units?
No, 403 Commonwealth Ave Apt 1F does not have accessible units.
Does 403 Commonwealth Ave Apt 1F have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 Commonwealth Ave Apt 1F does not have units with dishwashers.
