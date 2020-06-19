403 Commonwealth Ave Apt 1F

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors elevator some paid utils internet access range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry internet access

This front facing studio apartment is located on the first floor of an ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS stone building, with hardwood floors throughout, loads of sunlight and an open kitchen. Laundry facilities are located in the building. This apartment is located within a beautiful Back Bay brownstone close to many of Boston's most loved attractions including: Public Gardens, Charles River, Copley Place, Prudential Center, Boston Public Library, John Hancock Tower, Hynes Convention Center, Newbury St, Boylston Street, Commonwealth Avenue, Massachusetts Turnpike, Berklee College of Music, Boston Architectural College, New England College of Optometry, MIT, and BU. It is also convenient to Trader Joe’s, Shopping, Restaurants, and Public transportation- Arlington (Green Line), Copley (Green Line), Hynes Convention Center (Green Line), Back Bay station (Orange Line/MBTA Commuter Rail).



Colleen O'Dell

Boston Proper Real Estate

(617) 875-3436



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5874222)