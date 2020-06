Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel bbq/grill

Updated 3 Bed 1 Bath steps to the T! Renovated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel Samsung appliances and granite counter-tops. Large bedrooms. Free dedicated Samsung washer/dryer in the basement. Grill on the patio and enjoy the large yard in the warmer weather. Walk to area restaurants, shops, convenience stores, Whole Foods, athletic club, and local transportation (Green B line train and 65 bus). Schedule a tour today!



Terms: One year lease