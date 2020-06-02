4 Leicester

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bike storage

Brand New gut renovation of a 6 unit brick building on a side street in the heart of Brighton Center. Beautiful large eat-in kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances including built-in microwave, walk-in pantry with shelves. Good size rooms - living room, 3 bedrooms with custom built closets, and a bonus foyer which can double up as a formal dining room or additional living area. Central air, intercom, laundry in the basement with additional individual storage bins and a common bike storage. There is also a shared balcony for two units. Great vibrant location, near shops, restaurants, public transportation and convenient commute. Rarely available! To Save 10% on any broker fee: http://www.club-realty.com/find-me-a-place



Terms: One year lease