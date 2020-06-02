All apartments in Boston
4 Leicester
Last updated June 22 2020 at 8:41 AM

4 Leicester

4 Leicester Street · (617) 804-5655
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4 Leicester Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bike storage
Brand New gut renovation of a 6 unit brick building on a side street in the heart of Brighton Center. Beautiful large eat-in kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances including built-in microwave, walk-in pantry with shelves. Good size rooms - living room, 3 bedrooms with custom built closets, and a bonus foyer which can double up as a formal dining room or additional living area. Central air, intercom, laundry in the basement with additional individual storage bins and a common bike storage. There is also a shared balcony for two units. Great vibrant location, near shops, restaurants, public transportation and convenient commute. Rarely available! To Save 10% on any broker fee: http://www.club-realty.com/find-me-a-place

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Leicester have any available units?
4 Leicester doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 Leicester have?
Some of 4 Leicester's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Leicester currently offering any rent specials?
4 Leicester is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Leicester pet-friendly?
No, 4 Leicester is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 4 Leicester offer parking?
No, 4 Leicester does not offer parking.
Does 4 Leicester have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Leicester does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Leicester have a pool?
No, 4 Leicester does not have a pool.
Does 4 Leicester have accessible units?
No, 4 Leicester does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Leicester have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Leicester does not have units with dishwashers.
