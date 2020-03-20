All apartments in Boston
39 Telegraph
39 Telegraph

39 Telegraph Street · No Longer Available
Location

39 Telegraph Street, Boston, MA 02127
Columbus Park - Andrew Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
RB88This one bedroom one bathroom apartment features a eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher a electric range and garbage disposal; a living room hardwood floors ceiling fans central heat a office air conditioning and a updated bathroom. Is fully furnished with a living room set bedroom sets a massage chair dining set cookware and tableware. On-street parking is available. Laundry in building. Is a ten minute walk to Andrew MBTA train station. Heat hot water electricity and Wifi are included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Telegraph have any available units?
39 Telegraph doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 39 Telegraph have?
Some of 39 Telegraph's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Telegraph currently offering any rent specials?
39 Telegraph isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Telegraph pet-friendly?
No, 39 Telegraph is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 39 Telegraph offer parking?
No, 39 Telegraph does not offer parking.
Does 39 Telegraph have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Telegraph does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Telegraph have a pool?
No, 39 Telegraph does not have a pool.
Does 39 Telegraph have accessible units?
No, 39 Telegraph does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Telegraph have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 Telegraph has units with dishwashers.
