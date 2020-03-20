All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:10 PM

39 Glen Rd · No Longer Available
Location

39 Glen Rd, Boston, MA 02130
Egleston Square

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Renovated in 2014. Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath unit on the first floor in a multi-family house located in Jamaica Plain. Unit features a living room and granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Kitchen also has a beautiful glass back splash. Natural stone tile. Stylish designer bathroom. Walnut stained hardwood floors throughout. Coin-op laundry in the basement. Garage parking available for additional rent. Easy access to the public transportation. Cat friendly. for $50/month. Dog is considered on case by case basis for additional $100/month upon landlord

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Glen have any available units?
39 Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 39 Glen have?
Some of 39 Glen's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Glen currently offering any rent specials?
39 Glen isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, 39 Glen is pet friendly.
Does 39 Glen offer parking?
Yes, 39 Glen does offer parking.
Does 39 Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Glen have a pool?
No, 39 Glen does not have a pool.
Does 39 Glen have accessible units?
No, 39 Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
