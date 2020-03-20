Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Renovated in 2014. Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath unit on the first floor in a multi-family house located in Jamaica Plain. Unit features a living room and granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Kitchen also has a beautiful glass back splash. Natural stone tile. Stylish designer bathroom. Walnut stained hardwood floors throughout. Coin-op laundry in the basement. Garage parking available for additional rent. Easy access to the public transportation. Cat friendly. for $50/month. Dog is considered on case by case basis for additional $100/month upon landlord