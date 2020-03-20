Renovated in 2014. Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath unit on the first floor in a multi-family house located in Jamaica Plain. Unit features a living room and granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Kitchen also has a beautiful glass back splash. Natural stone tile. Stylish designer bathroom. Walnut stained hardwood floors throughout. Coin-op laundry in the basement. Garage parking available for additional rent. Easy access to the public transportation. Cat friendly. for $50/month. Dog is considered on case by case basis for additional $100/month upon landlord
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 39 Glen have any available units?
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
What amenities does 39 Glen have?
Some of 39 Glen's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Glen currently offering any rent specials?
39 Glen isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, 39 Glen is pet friendly.
Does 39 Glen offer parking?
Yes, 39 Glen does offer parking.
Does 39 Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.