38 Ransom Rd.
38 Ransom Rd.

38 Ransom Road · (617) 564-4258
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

38 Ransom Road, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 559 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful two bedroom condo in a quiet street of Brighton. One block from Commonwealth Ave. MBTA B line and 65 Bus. Easy commute to Harvard Square, Longwood Medical, St. Elizabeth Hospital, Washington Square, Boston College, Boston University. Close to Whole Foods, restaurants, Chestnut Hill Reservoir recreation green space. Kitchen with new appliances, bamboo flooring, and granite countertops. Regrouted Bathroom tile and reglazed tub. Harwood floor throughout. Laundry in the building. Heat and hot water included.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Ransom Rd. have any available units?
38 Ransom Rd. has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 Ransom Rd. have?
Some of 38 Ransom Rd.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Ransom Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
38 Ransom Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Ransom Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 38 Ransom Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 38 Ransom Rd. offer parking?
No, 38 Ransom Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 38 Ransom Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Ransom Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Ransom Rd. have a pool?
No, 38 Ransom Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 38 Ransom Rd. have accessible units?
No, 38 Ransom Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Ransom Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Ransom Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
