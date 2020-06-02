38 Ransom Rd.

Amenities

Beautiful two bedroom condo in a quiet street of Brighton. One block from Commonwealth Ave. MBTA B line and 65 Bus. Easy commute to Harvard Square, Longwood Medical, St. Elizabeth Hospital, Washington Square, Boston College, Boston University. Close to Whole Foods, restaurants, Chestnut Hill Reservoir recreation green space. Kitchen with new appliances, bamboo flooring, and granite countertops. Regrouted Bathroom tile and reglazed tub. Harwood floor throughout. Laundry in the building. Heat and hot water included.



Terms: One year lease