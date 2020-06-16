363 Marlborough Unit 3

Amenities

Fully furnished, pristine, custom-built (2016), parlor level duplex on the Sunny Side of Marlborough St. features Central Air, hardwood and tile floors, marble fireplace,12' ceilings, and large windows that drench the living areas with light. New kitchen with Soapstone countertops, Moroccan tile, wood cabinets, induction cooktop with convection oven, built-in refrigerator, skylight and beautiful leaded window. Front facing, private garden and sunporch with radiant-heated floors allow for 4 season living. Master bedroom features a dressing room/laundry area and room for closet and storage. Guest bedroom has built-in beds. Additional nook offers flex space for home office, nursery or daybed. Bath with spa shower, tub and heated floors. Walk Score- 96/Transit Score-94 you are in the center of everything! Prudential Center, Newbury Street shops and restaurants and the Esplanade. Garage parking $135/mo. a short walk away. Planted garden. Flexible lease terms, 6-12 months.