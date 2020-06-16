All apartments in Boston
363 Marlborough Unit 3

363 Marlborough Street · (617) 936-4194
Location

363 Marlborough Street, Boston, MA 02115
Back Bay

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Fully furnished, pristine, custom-built (2016), parlor level duplex on the Sunny Side of Marlborough St. features Central Air, hardwood and tile floors, marble fireplace,12' ceilings, and large windows that drench the living areas with light. New kitchen with Soapstone countertops, Moroccan tile, wood cabinets, induction cooktop with convection oven, built-in refrigerator, skylight and beautiful leaded window. Front facing, private garden and sunporch with radiant-heated floors allow for 4 season living. Master bedroom features a dressing room/laundry area and room for closet and storage. Guest bedroom has built-in beds. Additional nook offers flex space for home office, nursery or daybed. Bath with spa shower, tub and heated floors. Walk Score- 96/Transit Score-94 you are in the center of everything! Prudential Center, Newbury Street shops and restaurants and the Esplanade. Garage parking $135/mo. a short walk away. Planted garden. Flexible lease terms, 6-12 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 363 Marlborough Unit 3 have any available units?
363 Marlborough Unit 3 has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 363 Marlborough Unit 3 have?
Some of 363 Marlborough Unit 3's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 363 Marlborough Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
363 Marlborough Unit 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 363 Marlborough Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 363 Marlborough Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 363 Marlborough Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 363 Marlborough Unit 3 does offer parking.
Does 363 Marlborough Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 363 Marlborough Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 363 Marlborough Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 363 Marlborough Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 363 Marlborough Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 363 Marlborough Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 363 Marlborough Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 363 Marlborough Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
