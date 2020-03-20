360 W 2nd Unit 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage

Move right in this beautiful front facing unit with Garage Parking in west side of South Boston! Great flow of space with open floor plan. Gleaming hardwood floor throughout. Chef's kitchen has gas cooking, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, breakfast bar, and large custom pantry. Two evenly sized bedrooms. Ample storage. Home is completely wired with built-in sound, NEST thermostat, central air, and full sized washer/dryer in unit. Pet friendly, professionally managed building. Vacant. Please follow all Covid19 protocols for showings.