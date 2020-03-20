All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 360 W 2nd Unit 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
360 W 2nd Unit 1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

360 W 2nd Unit 1

360 West Second Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
D Street - West Broadway
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

360 West Second Street, Boston, MA 02127
D Street - West Broadway

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
Move right in this beautiful front facing unit with Garage Parking in west side of South Boston! Great flow of space with open floor plan. Gleaming hardwood floor throughout. Chef's kitchen has gas cooking, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, breakfast bar, and large custom pantry. Two evenly sized bedrooms. Ample storage. Home is completely wired with built-in sound, NEST thermostat, central air, and full sized washer/dryer in unit. Pet friendly, professionally managed building. Vacant. Please follow all Covid19 protocols for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 W 2nd Unit 1 have any available units?
360 W 2nd Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 W 2nd Unit 1 have?
Some of 360 W 2nd Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 W 2nd Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
360 W 2nd Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 W 2nd Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 360 W 2nd Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 360 W 2nd Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 360 W 2nd Unit 1 does offer parking.
Does 360 W 2nd Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 360 W 2nd Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 W 2nd Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 360 W 2nd Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 360 W 2nd Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 360 W 2nd Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 360 W 2nd Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 W 2nd Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Garrison Square
32 Garrison St
Boston, MA 02116
Devonshire
1 Devonshire Place
Boston, MA 02203
Brighton Avenue Apartments
19-25 Brighton Ave
Boston, MA 02134
315 ON A
315 A St
Boston, MA 02210
Boston East
126 Border Street
Boston, MA 02128
The Victor by Windsor
110 Beverly St
Boston, MA 02114
The Atrium on Commonwealth
1079 Commonwealth Ave
Boston, MA 02215

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College