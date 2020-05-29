All apartments in Boston
325 Summit Ave.

325 Summit Avenue · (860) 424-2782
Location

325 Summit Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Wonderful spacious 3rd-floor apartment in Corey Hill on the Brighton/Brookline line. Heat and hot water included in the rent--WHAT A DEAL!! The front door opens to a giant living room. Bedrooms are both very large, and separate, with BIG closets. The kitchen has granite counters, and new appliances (including dishwasher and disposal). Nice porch! AVAILABLE SEPT 1st, 2020! GREAT LOCATION! Steps to the B Line, and a relatively short walk to the C Line! Contact Dan: 860-424-2782 or dan@eastcoastrealty.com Thank you!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Summit Ave. have any available units?
325 Summit Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 Summit Ave. have?
Some of 325 Summit Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Summit Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
325 Summit Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Summit Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 325 Summit Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 325 Summit Ave. offer parking?
No, 325 Summit Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 325 Summit Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Summit Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Summit Ave. have a pool?
No, 325 Summit Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 325 Summit Ave. have accessible units?
No, 325 Summit Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Summit Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 Summit Ave. has units with dishwashers.
