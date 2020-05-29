325 Summit Ave.

Amenities

Wonderful spacious 3rd-floor apartment in Corey Hill on the Brighton/Brookline line. Heat and hot water included in the rent--WHAT A DEAL!! The front door opens to a giant living room. Bedrooms are both very large, and separate, with BIG closets. The kitchen has granite counters, and new appliances (including dishwasher and disposal). Nice porch! AVAILABLE SEPT 1st, 2020! GREAT LOCATION! Steps to the B Line, and a relatively short walk to the C Line! Contact Dan: 860-424-2782 or dan@eastcoastrealty.com Thank you!



Terms: One year lease